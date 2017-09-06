Coastal Commission denies Coast Seafoods' expansion permit
ARCATA – A narrow vote leaves the California Coastal Commission denying the expansion of the oyster farm operation in Humboldt Bay along with rejecting the company’s request to renew the current permit.
Coast Seafood’s Company sought to renew the permit for its existing operation and expand, bringing their total to 490 acres of oyster aquaculture.
The commission denied the request in a 6-5 vote.
Some commissioners expressed concern that the project would negatively impact the eelgrass.
With submitting an application for a reconfigured project, Coast Seafood’s still operates the largest oyster farm on the west coast producing half of all oysters in California.
They will continue in the efforts until the permit expires in August.