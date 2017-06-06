Coastal Commission to look at expanding oyster cultivation in Humboldt Bay
ARCATA - A proposal to expand shellfish operations in the Arcata section of Humboldt Bay by a local seafood company will go before the Coastal Commission Tuesday for consideration.
Coast Seafood’s is looking to re-permit its existing operation and expand an additional 256 acres of oyster aquaculture bringing their total to 490 acres. They also want to grow clams on thirty floating rafts. A two-phase expansion is planned over several years and will be coordinated with monitoring efforts and the removal of nine existing oyster cultivation beds.
A potential concern is for the extensive beds of dense eelgrass that wildlife use. Important fisheries like Dungeness Crab and Pacific Herring along with the Black Brandt, salmon and green sturgeon use this eelgrass.
The commission is recommending some adjustments to the proposal such as scaling down the operation to 411 acres, limiting expansion into eel grass areas, vessel management into established lanes of travel, implementation of a bed marking plan and more.
The meeting will be held Wednesday at 9 am in the Kate Buchanan Room, 1 Harpst Street on the campus of Humboldt State University.