Coffee with the Captains draws community members

EUREKA - Today police officials and citizens of Eureka came together for the monthly "Coffee with the Captains" gathering.
A crowd of about a dozen people expressed their needs and concerns about the local community at the Starbucks on 5th street. Over the last year law enforcement has been having these meetings with residents in an effort to strengthen relations between the department and the community they serve.
"I think it really just opens that transparency, makes us feel like we're more approachable, so we do feel like we make a better relationship with the people in our community."
You can find out when and where the next Coffee with the Captains will take place by 'liking' the Eureka Police Department on Facebook.