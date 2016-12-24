Coffee offered to EPD during the week of Christmas

Eureka
EUREKA – Local Law Enforcement are working actively over the next few days and they are being rewarded with coffee.
Starbucks is offering the Eureka Police Department coffee for the whole week of Christmas. Coffee for Cops is something that began this year and from Monday through Sunday, a member of the police department picks up the coffee in the morning and the closer of the store brings the coffee to the police department at night.
“Just the last couple of years, with the flack that the police have been getting with protest and everything. They’re working, they are out there to help us and their in here every day getting coffee, we see them all the time so, I think this is one way to bring the community together,” said Store Manager, Amber Pollard.