College of the Redwoods commencement this weekend
Commotion is stirring at College of the Redwoods as eager graduates prep for their walk across the stage.
In total CR will award associate degrees and certificates of achievement to over 600 students throughout four separate graduate ceremonies Friday and Saturday.
This is the largest graduating class CR has seen in about four years.
Valedictorian Robert Anderson will be delivering the commencement address - next year he is headed off to his dream school, UC Berkley, to pursue chemistry.
"I’ve gotten to a lot of different things which has allowed me to make all the mistakes I need to do to learn all the lessons I need to,” said Anderson, “So it's been a real fertile ground for development in that way and so I feel much more confident going on to do what I want to do."
"I remember some of these students when they came in two or three years ago and to see them walking across this stage tomorrow - I’m immensely proud of them because I’ve watched them come in a little scared and leaving extremely confident. I'm just proud of all, this is the best part of my academic year, is graduation, because this is what it's all about,” added CR President and Superintendent, Dr. Keith Snow-Flamer.
Saturday’s Eureka graduation will be live streamed and you can find event details for each commencement at www.redwoods.edu