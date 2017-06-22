Community members gather in support of attempted-exorcism victim
ARCATA- A Ferndale woman is accused of trying to kill her daughter and now community members are rallying to support the young girl.
Humboldt County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kimberly Ann Felder last Friday morning on Centerville beach in Ferndale after witnesses reported that she was trying to perform an exorcism on her 11-year old daughter.
Investigators say she viciously attacked the girl repeatedly striking her with driftwood and shoving sand in her mouth.
Felder stands accused of multiple offenses including attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon.
Following this tragic incident, locals have begun rallying together to brainstorm ways to help the child.
A group of concerned community members gathered last night at Pasta Luego in Arcata.
They talked about what they could do for the 11-year-old and her two sisters who have also been affected by the incarceration of their mother.
They plan on organizing fundraisers and continuing their meetings.
"The child is going to feel shame after having gone through something like this and it being done by their mother. There's going to be shame around it and she's going to be healing for a while,” said community member, Star Pahl, “By us coming around we're going to balance out, hopefully, the trauma and bring in the love and support. Because that is what she needs to get better."
Their next meeting will be held Wednesday at Pasta Luego from 6 to 7.