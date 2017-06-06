Conflicting explanations for suspension of Humboldt Bay Fire's water rescue program
EUREKA - Humboldt Bay Fire's water rescue program has been suspended. The reasons why vary depending on who you talk to.
The water rescue program that launched seven years ago. Humboldt Bay Firefighters Local Number 652 said that, in that time, swimmers rescued several people from the bay.
In a press release, union representatives said budget shortfalls led Chief Bill Gillespie to make the decision and that the labor group was committed to seek funding to continue the program.
Chief Bill Gillespie disputed that reasoning, outright calling it false. Instead, he said that a lack of trained personnel meant operating the program was a safety issue.
The chief explained that recent resignations and a lack of interest in becoming certified made it nearly impossible to deploy both a swimmer and backup swimmer.
He added that he didn't know the motivation for the union's letter but wanted the public to hear directly from him.
Humboldt Bay Fire Chief Bill Gillespie said, "There was a push, it appeared, to try and utilize that story to try and get more funding into the organization. I don't know what the line of thought, where that funding was to be destined, if it was to go back in to the program or what. It was a case I wanted to make sure our community knew this was the reason that we had to suspend this part of the program."
Both the union and the chief say the department will continue to perform shore-based rescues around Humboldt Bay. Chief Gillespie added that if enough firefighters become certified, the program could be brought back.