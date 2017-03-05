Conflicting testimony in day 3 of Zyle Zoellner preliminary hearing
EUREKA - Accused murderer Kyle Zoellner was back in the courtroom for day three of his preliminary hearing. It included conflicting testimony from friends of the victim, Josiah Lawson.
According to brothers Kyle and Kristoff Castillo's testimony, a group of friends including Josiah were leaving a party on Spear Avenue in Arcata the morning of April 15th.
As they left, the Castillos said their group was confronted by the defendant, Kyle Zoellner, and two women, one blonde and one with black hair. Kyle Castillo said Zoellner asked if the group had seen his girl's phone and described the defendant as polite and not wanting a problem. After the group responded "no", the black haired woman said "I know you have my phone. Turn out your pockets."
Castillo said that's when Josiah's girlfriend Renalyn started a fight with the black-haired woman.
Kyle assumed that Josiah punched Zoellner because he was on the ground. His brother Kristoff said he saw Josiah punch Zoellner in the face.
Kyle said the black-haired woman used pepper spray on the group. Kristoff said it was the blonde female who used the pepper spray.
The Castillos tried again to leave but no one was at their car so they walked back toward the party. That's when Kyle Castillo said he saw Renalyn crying and saw Josiah's body on the ground with stab wounds. Both Castillos heard someone say, "I hope he dies". Kristoff identified the black-haired woman as the one who made this statement.