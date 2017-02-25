Congressman Huffman addresses public concerns

Eureka
ARCATA – A town hall meeting with Congressman Jared Huffman took place at Arcata High School. This gathering allowed community members to ask questions regarding ideas on health care, new roadways, what’s being done to improve the community.
Over 1,000 attendees gathered to take partake in the meeting.
Activists, veterans, families, and members from both the Democratic and Republican party are just some who were in attendance.
People from both sides of the facility lined up to ask Congressman Huffman questions from political divide, environmental justice, and even immigration concerns.