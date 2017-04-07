Construction plans to begin for new veteran’s hall in Southern Humboldt
Plans are coming together to construct a new veteran’s hall in Southern Humboldt.
Humboldt County Board of Supervisors has allocated $50,000 in their new budget to begin studies and work with vets to create construction plans.
The current veteran’s hall in Garberville was closed in May of last year due to toxic mold and a study conducted determined it would have to be completely replaced.
The new building will be placed where the current one is.
Supervisor Estelle Fennell hopes to utilize some of the over one million dollars in funds dedicated for capital improvements in the new budget when construction begins.
"If we can come in there and put a new building it will be so much better and that's what we're looking forward to,” said Supervisor Fennell, “One of the challenges in Humboldt County is making it possible for people to live here. Creating housing, creating a good environment for people to move to. So all of this is part of a big picture. This is the first step. I'm very optimistic that we're taking the right direction. It will take time, it always does, but at least we're moving in that direction."