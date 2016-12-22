Eureka
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 46 °F
Thu, 12/22/2016 - 23:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 48 °F
Fri, 12/23/2016 - 00:15
Crescent City
- Overcast, rain
- Temperature: 46 °F
Thu, 12/22/2016 - 23:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
EUREKA - An inmate who died while in custody last Tuesday has been identified by the Humboldt County Coroner’s Office. The cause of death is unknown at this time for 44-year old Thomas Robert Smith.
December 13th, the victim was observed experiencing medical issues in the Humboldt County Jail. Medical personnel were brought in but Smith’s conditions continued to decline. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Authorities will run a toxicology report to determine the cause.
Officials have not been able to find any next of kin. Smith may have family in the Seattle area. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.