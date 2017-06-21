Could you survive an active shooter?
EUREKA - If you heard gunfire, would you do the right thing to survive a shooter?
The Eureka Police Department held a “Surviving an active Shooter” training Wednesday night at the Sequoia Conference Center.
Around 100 people attended. They wanted to learn to survive if gunfire broke out.
Training references to homeland security included three key options . . . Run, Hide, Fight.
Run. . .have an escape route, leave belongings behind, evacuate the area, call 911.
Hide. . .out of view of the shooter, lock the door and remain quiet.
Fight. . .only if your life is in immediate danger, attempt to incapacitate the shooter.
To learn more about surviving an active shooter copy the link below into your web browser.
https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/active-shooter-pamphlet-2017-508.pdf