Council to consider expansion of Old Town parking assessment district

EUREKA - Eureka City Council will consider expanding Old Town’s parking assessment district.
Businesses located within a parking assessment district pay the city to provide and maintain parking, which eliminates the requirement for those storefronts to provide their own spaces for customers. Council will look at expanding the current zone without charging a fee.
The city used bond funds to build Old Town's four public parking lots in the 1950's. No businesses have paid into the district since that time. Parking enforcement and meter fees have been funding maintenance.
If the city wanted to construct new parking facilities, members of the district would be responsible for approving and funding them.
City Manager Greg Sparks said, "We’ll be coming back to Council in the near future with some input from the business community as to what do we need to do either to help create additional parking, improve some of the parking we have. So it's all part of a larger discussion moving forward as to addressing parking in Old Town and downtown."