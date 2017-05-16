Council may adopt pocket parks, expected to end role in rail committee
EUREKA - Eureka may be home to a few new, albeit small parks.
Currently designated as landscaped areas, staff is recommending the grassy areas at 4th and Q and at Broadway and Fairfield be turned in to pocket parks.
If approved by council, the city would name the space at 4th and Q "Kamisu" after Eureka's sister city and plant a few dozen cherry trees donated by the Japanese town.
The area at Broadway and Fairfield would be Coast Guard Park. Staff is considering a flag theme to recognize Eureka's status as a Coast Guard City.
Parks and Recreation Department says they're already maintaining the landscape, and the change would allow for more flexible management and enforcement of park rules.
The city will also formally end its involvement in the upstate rail connect committee. The committee made up of counties, rail supporters and other stakeholders attempted to study and fund an East West Rail Line. This comes after Trinity County rejected more than a quarter-million dollars for such a study.
The meeting is Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at Eureka City Hall.