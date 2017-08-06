Council will appoint residents to oversight committee as wards redrawn
EUREKA - Eureka will form an oversight committee as council works to redraw the city's ward map following passage of Measure P.
Staff presented a range of options for redistricting. There was some discussion of giving every ward a piece of the city, meaning each district would have some commercial, some residential and some industrial zoned land.
Council opted not to bring in a consultant and instead will rely on the oversight committee to ensure fairness and equality when redrawing the map.
Each council member will select one resident of their ward to serve on the committee. Mayor Jager will appoint two at-large members.
And regarding initial discussions on regulating recreational marijuana, a majority agreed that these businesses should be allowed to operate in city limits, but no decisions were made. Council is leaning toward keeping recreational policies in line with medical marijuana rules established over the last few years.