County agencies assess flood damage

Eureka
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 37 °F
Thu, 01/12/2017 - 18:53
Fortuna
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 35 °F
Thu, 01/12/2017 - 20:55
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 42 °F
Thu, 01/12/2017 - 18:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
EUREKA - As water levels around rain-soaked Humboldt County lower, the Office of Emergency Services and the Natural Resource Conservation Service, are beginning to assess the damage.
OES analyst Bryan Lee accompanied the Coast Guard on a flyover of some of the hardest hit areas.
As News Channel Three has reported, Loleta and Ferndale saw significant flooding along the Eel River and beyond.
Water from Humboldt Bay also inundated the Arcata Bottoms.
The NRCS is dealing with farmers and ranchers in some of the harder hit areas.
They said most of what they’ve assessed so far has been minor damage, but they encourage farmers to reach out directly if they have bigger issues.
"For the farmers and ranchers it was a big flood but I think, the way that it happened, it came up slow and there was plenty of notice of where the river was going to get," said District Conservationist Jonathan Shultz. "And there was quite a few days to get prepared. And so I think as far as animals and equipment and just their own lives and safety, thankfully nothing bad happened there. Just more normal: fences, and little bit of hay displaced."
Both the Office of Emergency Services and the Natural Resource Conservation Service will determine from their assessments if certain local and state programs need to be made available to those affected by the flooding.