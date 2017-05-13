County Planning and Building hosts Cannabis EIR Scoping Meeting
EUREKA – The Humboldt County Planning and Building hosts a Scoping Meeting for the Cannabis EIR (Environmental Impact Report).
In April, a NOP (Notice of Preparation) for the EIR was released, which included background information and focuses on environmental issues needing to be addressed. during Friday’s meeting, those in attendance voiced their concern with the current plan.
The EIR will be prepared for proposed amendments to the Humboldt County Code project, regulating cannabis activities.
"This really focuses on the preparation of the EIR, so the purpose of that is to disclose to the public the environmental impacts associate with the ordinance will allow and to propose mitigation associated with that,” said Director of Humboldt County Planning and Building, John Ford. “On June 1st and June 13th there will be workshops talking about the ordinance itself, with both the planning commission and the board of supervisors. Those are really good opportunities for the public to be involved."