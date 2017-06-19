County receives grant geared towards free life jackets for locals
EUREKA – The Humboldt County DHHS (Department of Health and Human Services) is trying to reduce drowning’s by offering safety gear.
DHHS is making 192 life jackets available to community members of all ages with funding coming through a grant from the Sea Tow Foundation.
Reportedly, 42 people have drowned in Humboldt between 2011 and 2016.
The areas waterways have swift currents making it difficult to stay afloat and life jackets can be life-saving in these particular situations.