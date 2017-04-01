County receives thousands of cannabis business applications

Eureka
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - Humboldt County Planning and Building Department has more than eleven times their usual number of applications to process now that the deadline to apply for a cannabis business permit has passed.
The county received 2,338 applications to run a cannabis-related business. 315 of those were turned in Friday alone. The department typically sees 150 to 200 applications for all projects over a calendar year.
Most of the proposals are for new grows. Now begins the process of assessing each submission for possible approval or denial. If incomplete, applicants will not be denied outright. Staff will continue to reach out to potential operators and give them a chance to resolve any issues.
This month, the Board of Supervisors will discuss the threshold for mandatory participation in the county's track and trace program. That will determine at what point fledgling businesses must enroll.