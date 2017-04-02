County Roads releases road closure information

Eureka
- Overcast
- Temperature: 51 °F
Sat, 02/04/2017 - 20:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 48 °F
Sat, 02/04/2017 - 21:15
Crescent City
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 51 °F
Sat, 02/04/2017 - 21:13
NORTH COAST - With the new rains hitting the North Coast and residual damage and saturation from the last storm, Humboldt County Roads is advising of more road closures.
Wilder Ridge road at Landergen Road in the Honeydew area is closed indefinitely with no alternate route. Eel River Drive is closed at the 1-mile mark; Salmon Creek Road is closed at MM 56. Detour through the area on Highway 101 or Maple Hill.
Other closures include Hidden court, Mosswood Lane, Coffee Creek Road, Port Kenyon and Alderpoint Road. Briceland Thorne Road and Shively Road have 1-way controlled traffic.
Last night, heavy rains closed Highway 299 at Big French Creek again. The highway did open for a time earlier Friday afternoon however, it is closed again due to weather and safety issues . Based on the current situation, the road will be closed from Friday evening to Saturday, February 4 at 5:30 am. Please check the Caltran's District 2 Facebook for the latest updates