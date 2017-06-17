County Rural policing concerns brought to Grand Jury
HUMBOLDT COUNTY – Brought to the grand jury, citizen complaints in rural areas of Humboldt County, claiming poor county services and little to no responses from law enforcement, fire departments and social services.
The grand jury conducted an investigation into complainants in eastern and Southern Humboldt. One resident claims the Sheriff’s Office would not respond in a timely matter and, sometimes, not at all. Several other complaints have been issued, as well.
Findings in this investigation show the Sheriff has not been able to immediately deploy deputies, due to state-mandated recruitment and training, as well as a lack of modern communication equipment… to effectively respond and a recommendation from the jury is for the county board of supervisors to increase funding to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s office to greater serve rural populations.