County school superintendent retires after 46 years in education
EUREKA - After forty-six years in education, Humboldt County School Superintendent is putting down his chalkboard eraser for the last time.
The Sequoia Conference Center was the setting for Dr. Garry Eagles’ retirement celebration today. He dedicated his career to educating students. Thirty-four of those years he was in Humboldt County helping students get a better education. As assistant superintendent and then superintendent, he oversaw county districts and schools.
When asked about his administration’s success, he defers to others. And, the passion for education is still in his voice.
"How much fun and pleasure we have had, and been given, in terms of being able to be creative; in terms of being responsive to the needs of students, families, of districts," said Dr. Eagles, "This isn't about one individual or even two individuals, this is about putting together a team, giving those folks support, and giving them encouragement and then letting them blossom."
"He was passionate about his position and education, literally up until the last day," said Marc Rowley, a member of the Humboldt County Board of Trustees.