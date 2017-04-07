County wants State Assembly to drop bill
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - The County of Humboldt writes a letter to the state legislature asking them not to pass a bill that would limit the county’s ability to contract with community-based organizations, nonprofits and private local businesses that provide services.
Proponents of the bill claim it won’t limit contracting with non-government groups, but county officials say the clear intention of the bill is to prohibit these private contracts and imposes restrictions and layers of bureaucracy designed to stop counties making those contracts.
This is significant because Humboldt county routinely makes connections with local organizations and businesses that have the expertise, capacity or the ability to deliver services more efficiently.
Virginia Bass said quote, “the role of government is to determine the most effective way to deliver critical services in our communities. We do not need another Sacramento mandate that dictates how we govern our county or that impedes our ability to deliver high-quality and cost-effective services to local residents.” End quote.
AB 1250 has passed the Assembly and will be heard in the Senate Governance and Finance Committee on Wednesday.