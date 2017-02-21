Court agrees government should release more water to Klamath/Trinity Watershed

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain, mist
- Temperature: 46 °F
Tue, 02/21/2017 - 23:16
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 44 °F
Tue, 02/21/2017 - 23:35
Crescent City
- Overcast, light rain, mist
- Temperature: 44 °F
Tue, 02/21/2017 - 23:56
HOOPA - We told you last week about the Hoopa Tribe winning a district court battle with the Bureau of Reclamation for increased water releases for the Klamath/Trinity watershed. Well the government appealed the decision and Tuesday that decision was upheld by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
It is good news for the tribe in that the releases will help assist steelhead and salmon through their migration that had been compromised for many years due to a combination of extreme low flows from a historical drought, significant water diversions and lack of cold water at the height of the fish run. Disease was running rampant. The court agreed with the tribe’s request and now extra water should be flowing at its most critical time.
The tribes in the Klamath watershed have been fighting this battle for years with the government and water interests in the Central Valley. Hoopa Tribal Chairman, Ryan Jackson said, “We are happy to see the Court of Appeals enforce federal reclamation laws and recognize the United States trust responsibility to our people.”