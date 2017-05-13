Court to open new Clerk's Office
EUREKA - Humboldt County Superior Court in Eureka is expanding its services to the public.
The court will open an additional Clerk’s Office on the second floor room 203. Its first day of operation will be Monday, May 15. Regular hours are Monday through Friday from 8 am to 3 pm.
Payments for criminal, traffic, jury and court reporter fees will be accepted at this location after 9 am. Copies of complaints, register of actions, minutes and other documents can be printed from the courts case management system. However, this location will not be able to accept filings in any case type or retrieve files for research or copies. Those will need to come from the Clerk’s Office at 421 I Street between 9 am and 2 pm.