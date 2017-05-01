CR and Yurok Tribe help to bring more education to Klamath

Eureka
The Yurok Tribe and College of the Redwoods are teaming up to bring more education opportunities to the Klamath area.
It’s an exciting partnership that will offer classes in Infant Toddler Care and Education, Intro to Native American Studies, Basic English and a High School Equivalency Program.
This is the first time in ten years classes are once again being offered. Those interested can register at the Yurok Tribal Office Thursday and Friday from noon to 3 pm. For more information contact the Yurok Tribe. Tribal officials wanted to thank interim CR President, Keith Snow-Flamer for reaching out to rural communities to help make this happen.
Other exciting news is that the Yurok Tribe will be a receiving site next year for the Tele-Presence Interactive Classroom. CR is one of the few colleges in California where the professor and classroom is wired for remote broadcast. This opens up a big world of possibilities for potential rural students who will be able to get to Klamath for more classes or tune in via smart phone.