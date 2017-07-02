CR Board of Trustees meet on Tuesday

EUREKA – A meeting of the College of the Redwoods Board of Trustees will look at establishing an award for leadership and also help homeless students on campus.
The leadership award will be named after recently retired President, Kathy Smith. Honorees will be selected in accordance with certain criteria, based upon the degree of demonstrated leadership excellence and the impact of the honorees’ actions.
Also on the agenda is making sure homeless students have access to showers on the Eureka campus. Part of a new state bill will guarantee showers will be available Monday through Friday from 7 am to 9 pm. except when the campus is closed. The meeting is Tuesday at 1 pm in the board room.