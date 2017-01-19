CR to join organization to better help men of color on campus

Eureka
EUREKA - College of the Redwoods will be joining an organization of community colleges focused on advancing the success of men of color.
It is called the CCEAL: Community College Equity Assessment Lab National Consortium on College Men of Color.
Membership in the organization will allow CR access to a number of new tools that will involve them with other community colleges to better serve their Black, Latino, and other ethnic populations.
“We are excited to be able to collaborate with CCEAL to provide professional development opportunities to our faculty. This will help us move the needle in regards to student equity," said Interim President Keith Snow-Flamer.