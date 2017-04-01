CR to offer Safe Serve food certification workshop

Eureka
EUREKA - College of the Redwoods will be offering a new class that will aid those in the restaurant industry in a big way. A Safe Serve certification class will be Tuesday, January 10.
The comprehensive one-day workshop assists restaurants and other food handling businesses in complying with state law. AB-1978/Campbell which set standards for hygiene, temperature control, cross contamination, cleaning, sanitizing and a whole host of other requirements for businesses serving food. Not holding to those standards is a misdemeanor.
Participants who pass the examination at the end of the class will receive a Serve Safe Food Managers Certificate from the National Restaurant Association. The certificate is valid for 5-years. For more information contact College of the Redwoods.