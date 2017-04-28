CR plant sale benefits Agriculture Program
EUREKA – College of the Redwoods guests are given the chance to stop and smell the flowers, as well as purchase them during the 27th Annual Plant Sale hosted by the colleges agriculture program.
The sale is one of the programs largest annual fundraiser, slated from noon until 6:00 pm Friday and Saturday.
The event features a variety of perennials along with vegies, potted arrangements and even houseplants.
Prices ranging from $2 to $10, all proceeds collected go to the college’s agriculture department.
“New this year inside the greenhouse we have a hydroponic system and we have strawberries growing in there, we have kale, we have lettuce… something the patrons are really interested in seeing,” says College of the Redwoods Associate Professor of Agriculture, Steve Palecki.
“We have annuals here, live annuals flowering plants just for color and we have a lot of perennial plants.”
“People are more interested in growing a lot of their own vegetables. So we try to meet the demands of the community.”