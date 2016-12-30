Crab season delayed as crabbers go on strike

Eureka
WESTCOAST- Crab season is on hold as crabbers are on strike due to prices not being agreed upon yet.
Crabbers all the way from Half Moon Bay up to the Washington coast are halting, as an acceptable price has not yet been reached with Pacific Group.
Pacific Group, who owns Pacific Choice Seafood, is proposing crab prices to be reduced from $3 to $2.75. If local fisherman were to agree to that, local boats would lose $7,000-$10,000 for the average medium to small boats. Crabbers claim that Pacific Group knows if crabbers delay, then there will be more crabs left in District 7 for Pacific boats to catch following the end of the 30 day period. Pacific Group has been sued before for unfair business practices.
News Channel 3 reached out to Pacific Choice Seafood, but they declined to comment.