Crabber takes to the street to protest price drop

EUREKA - Not much is going on along the West Coast as crabbers continue to stay tied up in protest over a reduction in price per pound by Pacific Group.
This is what you’d normally see this time of year. Crabbers doing what they love doing...but now it’s pretty quiet. No boats are being unloaded with tubs full of the sea’s bounty. Dungeness crab season is at a standstill and the entire western seaboard has joined the protest.
Back in November the price was set at $3.00 a pound. When the Point Arena to Humboldt Bay section finally opened up after being closed due to Domoic acid concerns, Pacific Group dropped the price to $2.75 a pound. The entire crab fishery shut down. Thursday on a corner in Eureka another crabber, Brandt Brockschmidt-Apiki was voicing his concern and asking folks to step up and contact Pacific Choice about raising the price. He was proud crabbers were doing something they don’t normally do.
No telling when the protest will stop and crabbers will get back on their boats or when Pacific Choice will decide to honor the original offer. Right now...as in chess...it’s a stalemate.