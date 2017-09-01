Crabbers back at work

Eureka
- Overcast
- Temperature: 50 °F
Mon, 01/09/2017 - 22:53
Fortuna
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 46 °F
Mon, 01/09/2017 - 23:15
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 51 °F
Mon, 01/09/2017 - 22:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
NORTH COAST - Crabbers have been back at work since Friday following a strike along the West Coast.
They tied up their boats in protest after Pacific Group lowered the agreed-upon dock price from $3.00/lb to $2.75/lb.
While local crabbers were willing to hold out for the higher price, the State of Oregon negotiated with that state’s buyers and agreed on $2.87 ½.
Humboldt Bay Crabber Aaron Newman said "That 12.5 cents is definitely part of the profit after you pay the expenses. The bait prices are very, very high. We fished for more than this price five years ago. It's very expensive to maintain these boats and we don't make money for a very long period of time especially on crab."