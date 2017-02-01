Crabbers continue holdout due to price drop

Eureka
NORTH COAST - The commercial Dungeness crab fishery continues to be shut down after crews docked their boats in protest of a decrease in the price per pound.
Last Monday, Pacific Group which owns our local Pacific Choice Seafood’s, reduced the price they were paying from $3.00 per pound to $2.75-per pound. They did this for the Point Arena to Humboldt Bay section of the fishery which had just opened after being closed for Domoic acid concerns.
The Humboldt Fishermen’s Marketing Association said many crabbers believe Pacific Group reduced the price thinking other areas would just accept it because they were in essence desperate for the work. However, crabbers have instead tied up their boats...refusing to work for less than the previously agreed upon price that had been established in mid-November.
One added concern is for frozen crab. With the discrepancy in price, smaller companies that already purchased crab at $3.00 could be undermined and put out of business if larger companies sold their product at the lower price forcing the smaller companies to sell their inventory at a loss.
As far-fetched as this may sound, those in the industry say it has happened before. If allowed, crabbers feel it could depress prices for years to come.