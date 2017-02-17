Crescent City CHP Officer injured in big rig crash

Eureka
KLAMATH - A Crescent City Area CHP Officer sustains major injures after his patrol vehicle is allegedly broad-sided by a big rig truck. The incident took place around 3 Thursday afternoon at an area of Highway 101 and Ehlers Avenue near Klamath.
It is unknown if weather was a factor. The officer was pinned in the vehicle and needed extrication. He was transported to the hospital and was conscious.
Highway 101 is expected to be closed through the night. This is an active investigation. We will share more details as they become available.
***PHOTO: Courtesy - Del Norte Triplicate***