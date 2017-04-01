Crescent City man being charged with underage sex acts

Eureka
DEL NORTE COUNTY- A Crescent City man has been charged with underage sex acts. The offenses allegedly occurred the day after Christmas in his home.
57-year-old Mark Oliver Roehrig is being charged with oral copulation of a person under age 16, lewd act on a child, and sexual penetration by a foreign object on a person under 16. He pleaded not guilty during his arrangement.
He is currently in the county jail with a $100,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 17.