Crescent City man being charged with underage sex acts

DEL NORTE COUNTY- A Crescent City man has been charged with underage sex acts.  The offenses allegedly occurred the day after Christmas in his home.

57-year-old Mark Oliver Roehrig is being charged with oral copulation of a person under age 16, lewd act on a child, and sexual penetration by a foreign object on a person under 16. He pleaded not guilty during his arrangement. 

He is currently in the county jail with a $100,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 17. 