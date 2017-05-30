Crescent City selects interim city manager
The Crescent City council has voted to appoint a new interim city manager.
Michael Young will be filling in until a permanent hire is made.
This comes after the firing of former city manager, David Vandermark.
Young has more than 40 years of experience serving Crescent City and Del Norte County – including as city manager in the 1970s.
He most recently provided engineering services to the Public Works Department.
City Manager applications will continue to be accepted until July 11th.
To apply, you can go to www.crescentcity.org