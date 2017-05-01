Crews work to re-open Crescent City roads

Eureka
CRESCENT CITY- Crescent City Public Works crews are still working to re-open some roads.
Pacific Avenue, in between Fresno Street and Del Norte Street was closed Tuesday because of emergency sewer work that had to be done. It will not be open until Friday, 5 p.m. at the latest.
This is the second part of Pacific that was closed. Just Monday Inyo from Joaquin was not accessible as crews fixed a water main break.
They say to use alternate routes. Leaving earlier than usual is also advised.
For more information you can call 707-464-9506. ext. 226. You can also visit www.crescentcity.org.