Crews working to repair giant hole on Eel River Drive

LOLETA - Humboldt County Roads crews continue to try and repair the monster hole that has opened up on Eel River Drive in Loleta.
According to the Public Works Department, the hole resulted from a failed culvert. Because the culvert was so deep, it has created an extensive job.
About two weeks ago, the road was down to one lane, but crews had to open up the rest of the road because one side was collecting water and they didn’t want to create a dam.
The repair work will take quite a while with no time estimate right now. The road will remain closed. In the meantime the county has put out a bid to a contractor.
Public Works says even once work begins, they cannot work on it in the rain.