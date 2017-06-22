Crime spree suspect arrested
After a long winded chase a dangerous suspect is in custody.
50-year-old James Pawlyk is behind bars after allegedly committing a “crime spree”.
Pawlyk is suspected of trying to run over Walgreens employees with his gold Chevrolet pickup and twice brandishing a knife at Shafers Hardware shoppers.
He was also seen smashing several car windows on D street with a baseball bat and attempting to break business windows.
One of those businesses, Auto Zone, he is suspected of running into with his truck.
This all happened Wednesday - he was wearing a cowboy hat and claiming to be an FBI agent.
Multiple agencies were making efforts to capture Pawlyk when CHP pulled him over Wednesday at about 2:20PM just south of Arcata
The Sheriff’s Office then arrived and arrested him on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.
His bail is set at $75,000.
If you have more information, contact the Sheriff’s Office.