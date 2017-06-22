Click Here

QUICK LINKS: Latest Newscast | Angelo's Pizza Question of the Day | Latest Weather Video | Sponsored by News Channel 3

Crime spree suspect arrested

After a long winded chase a dangerous suspect is in custody.

 

50-year-old James Pawlyk is behind bars after allegedly committing a “crime spree”.

 

Pawlyk is suspected of trying to run over Walgreens employees with his gold Chevrolet pickup and twice brandishing a knife at Shafers Hardware shoppers.

 

He was also seen smashing several car windows on D street with a baseball bat and attempting to break business windows.

 

One of those businesses, Auto Zone, he is suspected of running into with his truck.

 

This all happened Wednesday - he was wearing a cowboy hat and claiming to be an FBI agent.

 

Multiple agencies were making efforts to capture Pawlyk when CHP pulled him over Wednesday at about 2:20PM just south of Arcata

 

The Sheriff’s Office then arrived and arrested him on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

 

His bail is set at $75,000.

 

If you have more information, contact the Sheriff’s Office.