Current road closures for Humboldt County

Eureka
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 48 °F
Thu, 01/12/2017 - 14:53
Fortuna
- Scattered clouds
- Temperature: 46 °F
Thu, 01/12/2017 - 15:15
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 48 °F
Thu, 01/12/2017 - 14:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
HUMBOLDT COUNTY- There are still several roads that are closed from flooding.
The Humboldt County Department of Public Works says that the following roads are not open to motorists- Coffee Creek, Dillon, Port Kenyon, Meridian, Camp Weotte, and Goble from Fulmore to Highway 211.
For Bald Hills, they remind people to carry chains. Cannibal Island is flooded.
Roads that have opened up include Mosswood, Fulmore, Nissen, Sage, Goble between Fulmore and Dillon, Waddington and Pleasant Point.