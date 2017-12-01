Cutten intersection to get traffic light

Eureka
CUTTEN - The intersection at Walnut Drive and Fern Street is finally getting a traffic signal.
Crews began work this week on the project which they will continue to work on intermittently, weather permitting, until April.That is their target date for completion.
Motorists should expect delays at times, with lane and shoulder closures bringing movement down to one-way controlled traffic.
The Cutten intersection is known for being highly trafficked and for speeding cars. We spoke with pedestrians earlier in the year who thought the stoplight was a good idea for safety reasons.