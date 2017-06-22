Cyclist runs stop sign, struck by pickup in Eureka
EUREKA - A cyclist suffered a head injury when he failed to stop at a Eureka intersection and was struck by a truck.
The man was riding to work Westbound on West Hawthorne just before noon Thursday and did not slow for the stop sign at Union Street.
The driver of a GMC Sonoma pickup was headed south on Union when the cyclist darted into his path. The driver swerved to avoid him, striking his back tire and knocking him to the ground where he hit his head.
Emergency medical crews and EPD responded. The cyclist was not wearing a helmet and refused transport for treatment against medical advice. He walked away with his damaged bike. The truck was not damaged and no other injuries were reported.