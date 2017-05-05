D.A. explains dismissal of Zoellner case
EUREKA - The Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office made a public statement following the Zoellner case dismissal...
saying the hearing proceeded while the investigation was in progress because a person has the right to a preliminary hearing within 10 days of arraignment.
Information presented at the hearing differed from information available when the case was charged and additional information is expected including more analysis of the knife found at the scene and analysis of blood samples found on clothing.
Any future charges will be determined by available evidence. Anyone with information should contact Arcata Police.
Also, District Attorney Maggie Fleming contacted the victim’s mother and her pastor to discuss the outcome of the hearing and advised them both the investigation remains open.