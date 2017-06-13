Date set for Marci Kitchen's jury trial
EUREKA - A date has been set for Marci Kitchen's jury trial.
Kitchen appeared with her attorneys Benjamin Okin and Patrik Griego for a trial setting before Judge Miles at the Humboldt County Courthouse. After some back and forth regarding scheduling, Miles scheduled the jury trial to begin November 13th.
That trial will determine if Kitchen is guilty of two counts of vehicular manslaughter along with other charges in the death of her own daughter Kiya and her daughter's friend Faith Tsarnas. The two 14-year-olds were struck by a Jeep and killed while skateboarding on eel river drive the night of July 12th, 2016.
The trial is estimated to last at least a month.