Day after Christmas sales named second busiest shopping day of the year

Eureka
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 41 °F
Mon, 12/26/2016 - 21:53
Fortuna
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 35 °F
Mon, 12/26/2016 - 21:15
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 42 °F
Mon, 12/26/2016 - 21:56
EUREKA- It's back to business the day after Christmas, as some retail stores offered shoppers discounts and sales.
Known across the country as the second busiest shopping day of the year, a constant flow of cars were seen coming in and out of the Target parking lot in Eureka today. Some local residents returned or exchanged gifts and participated in the after holiday sale deals. Currently interested shoppers can find storage, organization items and holiday decor at discounted prices both in-store and online. Other stores around Eureka such as Kohl's and Walmart are also offering discounted prices ahead of the New Year.