Del Norte considers term limits for county supervisors
Del Norte County may turn to voters to consider limiting the terms for county supervisors.
Measure “A” would limit supervisors to three terms of two years each.
At their meeting Tuesday, County Counsel is advising the Del Norte Supervisors to approve this decision to be included for voters on the June 5th ballot of next year.
The term limits will apply to supervisors elected after the measure would take effect in January of 2019.
Current supervisors could continue to serve as long as voters re-elect them.
As of now, seven of the 58 counties in California impose term limits on county supervisors.
The meeting begins at 10AM in the Supervisor Chambers located at 981 H street in Crescent City.