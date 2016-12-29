Eureka
CRESCENT CITY - The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an innovative program meant to help landlords keep their properties crime free.
It is phase 1 of the Crime Free Multi-Housing Program. It’s designed to help residents, owners and property managers keep drugs and other illegal activity off their property. The program is honest and direct and designed to be easy to implement yet very effective in reducing the number of incidents of crime.
Phase 1 is an eight hour training seminar, phase 2 will be a security assessment and phase 3 is a community social at the property in question.
For more information, contact Justin Gill with the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office at: 707-951-9217. The program begins in February.