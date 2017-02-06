Del Norte District Attorney, Dale Trigg resigns
CRESCENT CITY - After 3-years, Del Norte District Attorney, Dale Trigg has called it quits.
Trigg resigned Thursday and said that when he was elected to the office three years ago, County Administrative Officer, Jay Sarina acknowledged structural pay issues and promised to correct them.
Its three years later and Trigg said nothing has changed and that the Assistant District Attorney position remains the plum job in the DA’s office. It is by far the highest paid and never has to answer to voters for difficult decisions that have to be made every day. He identified current ADA, Katie Micks and said he liked her personally and professionally and this had nothing to do with her.
Currently, he makes $17,000 less than Micks who also gets 40-days paid leave between vacations, holidays, illness and administrative leave. Trigg says he’s only taken about half of that personal time away from the office in his entire 3-years combined.
Trigg has accepted an employment offer that he says better reflects his experience and ability and will appropriately reward his productivity and results.
We tried contacting county officials for their comments but offices were closed.