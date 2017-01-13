Del Norte man charged after resisting and injuring a police officer

Eureka
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 39 °F
Fri, 01/13/2017 - 21:53
Fortuna
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 39 °F
Fri, 01/13/2017 - 21:55
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 42 °F
Fri, 01/13/2017 - 21:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
DEL NORTE COUNTY - A Crescent City man is behind bars after multiple counts of assaulting a peace officer
28-year old Wiley Cole was charged Friday with two counts of resisting arrest by force, removing a Taser from an officer and a special allegation of causing great bodily injury.
Police officers Ethan Miller and Anthony Lopez were attempting to arrest Cole on several outstanding warrants when he physically resisted them. Miller sustained a broken hand during the altercation. Cole was arraigned Friday afternoon and pled not guilty. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 24. Bail was set at $100,000.